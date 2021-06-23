Ramsey County Sheriff’s reports

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:. • A Keep Our Police Safe (KOPS) alert was issued at 10:38 a.m. June 6 following a pursuit that began in the 800 block of County Road E after Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the scene of an erratic driver. The chase lasted eight miles and was terminated when the subject led deputies and Chisago County deputies toward high-volume traffic on I-35E and I-94.