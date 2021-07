The Broken Bow American Legion seniors baseball team hosted Albion Friday night at Paul Brown Field. Broken Bow trailed 3-1 after five innings. In the sixth, Broken Bow would tie the game on Carter Johnson’s single which scored two runs. After Albion did not score in the top of the 7th, Broken Bow’s Max Denson singled in the winning run in the bottom of the 7th to give the Bow seniors a walk off win 4-3. Denson would end the night 3 for 4 with a run scored and the game winning RBI. Keifer Anderson was 2 for 3 with an RBI. The Bow seniors, winners in 8 of their last 9, are now 9-6 on the season. Broken Bow will travel to Imperial on Sunday for a juniors and seniors doubleheader.