Memphis, TN

White House will allow Memphis to use money from COVID-19 stimulus bill to combat gun violence

By WREG Staff
WREG
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis will soon be able to use money from the American Rescue Plan Act, also known as the COVID-19 Stimulus Package, to combat gun violence. Wednesday afternoon, the White House announced a new strategy to address rising violent crime in the country. The White House says this strategy will use funding from the American Rescue Plan Act and “clear guidance” to help state and local governments get the money they need to hire more police officers as well as fund crime prevention programs.

www.wreg.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
