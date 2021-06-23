Sarah Ferguson's Most Controversial Moments

The following article contains references to sexual assault. Meghan Markle may be the main topic of royal drama nowadays, but, as Sarah Ferguson has been keen to point out, she isn't the first woman to lock horns with The Firm. Popularly known as Fergie, she was beloved by both the press and the public when she first appeared on the scene. While she'd met future husband Prince Andrew as a child, they didn't become reacquainted until Ferguson's friend Diana, Princess of Wales invited her to Royal Ascot in 1985. The Duke of York fell for her and the pair tied the knot at Westminster Abbey the following year.