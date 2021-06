Samsung Galaxy F22 may launch as a rebranded Galaxy A22, a Bluetooth SIG listing suggests. This is not the first time the Samsung Galaxy F22 has been tipped to share similarities with the Galaxy A22. Previous leaks have also suggested that the two could be names of the same device in different markets. However, it is unclear if the upcoming Galaxy F-series phone will be based on the 4G or 5G variant of the Samsung Galaxy A22. Samsung has not shared any information about the Galaxy F22 yet.