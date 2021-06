The first time I heard Andy Woodson was from a sampler pressed in Columbus, Ohio. It was mostly dominated by pop/rock, most of it being quite good, while some of it was less than inspired. The exceptions were two tracks by an a capella group and Woodson’s hard fusion composition “Mad Cow”. The main riff sounded like someone fed Frank Zappa through a meat grinder while slinky horn lines added fat to the lead guitar. Had the internet been as ubiquitous then as it is now, I would have snooped out details on Andy Woodson right away. Alas, dial-up internet and a largely offline CD market put a cramp in that search.