Rather than send animals up to space, NASA is turning to a trio of anatomically-accurate dummies to help it test the waters cheese on the moon ahead of the Artemis 2 mission. The crew of ‘Moonikins’, as the space agency calls them, consist of a full human male-like manikin along with two female-bodied torsos, or phantoms. They’re not just there to look pretty; Mashable reports that the dummies are made up of components simulating skin, organs, and bones, as well as sensors, allowing scientists to draw insights about how the human body might respond to radiation.