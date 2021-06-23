Briahna Joy Gray: Biden is keeping the filibuster to have 'a Joe Manchin presidency'

Briahna Joy Gray, the former national press secretary for Sen. Bernie Sanders ’s (I-Vt.) 2020 presidential campaign, starkly criticized President Biden over the Senate filibuster a day after Republicans blocked the opening of debate on sweeping elections legislation.

Gray, a frequent Biden critic, faulted the president for not doing more to end the filibuster, saying it gave too much power to centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.), one of a handful of Senate Democrats who oppose ending the legislative filibuster.

“This has been the question since day one of the Biden administration: will he get rid of the filibuster or will he let his entire agenda be set by Joe Manchin?” Gray said during an appearance on Hill.TV’s “Rising.”

