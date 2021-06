Live coverage of today's stage starts at 1.30pm (BST) Full running order can be found below – note the times are central European, so if you are in the UK take an hour off. It is the first individual time trial at this year's Tour, and one on paper for the natural testers. Long, but not ridiculously long. Rolling, but not hilly. There is enough in the 27.2km route from Changé to Laval to make this a technical challenge for anybody with designs on winning the stage, or improving their position in the standings and so, in theory, it should be a fascinating afternoon of racing. Not La Planche des Belles Filles-type fascinating, but it will certainly be interesting to see how the likes of the battered and bruised Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) cope on their insanely uncomfortable-looking time trial bikes.