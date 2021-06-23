Cabot passes school budget on third attempt

CABOT _ Residents in Cabot approved the school budget on its third go-around Tuesday by a vote of 289-223. The budget of $3,314,719 is $68,318 less than the current budget set to expire at the end of the month. Despite the lower number, the now-approved budget comes with a 4-cent tax rate increase. School officials have said that’s due in part to a reduction in the town’s common level of appraisal and the school lost about three equalized pupils.