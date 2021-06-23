Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cabot, VT

Cabot passes school budget on third attempt

By Eric Blaisdell Staff Writer
Times-Argus
 7 days ago

CABOT _ Residents in Cabot approved the school budget on its third go-around Tuesday by a vote of 289-223. The budget of $3,314,719 is $68,318 less than the current budget set to expire at the end of the month. Despite the lower number, the now-approved budget comes with a 4-cent tax rate increase. School officials have said that’s due in part to a reduction in the town’s common level of appraisal and the school lost about three equalized pupils.

www.timesargus.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
City
Cabot, VT
Local
Vermont Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budget Set#Cla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Special Education
Related
Arizona StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves Arizona voting restrictions in place

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that a pair of Republican-backed Arizona voting restrictions do not run afoul of federal law, rejecting a Democratic challenge and dealing a blow to voting rights advocates. The 6-3 decision, which fell along familiar ideological lines, comes as a raft of GOP-crafted voting limits...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Explainer: Citizen Trump faces mounting legal woes

July 1 (Reuters) - The Trump Organization's chief financial officer surrendered to authorities on Thursday, as he and Donald Trump's namesake company prepare to face the first criminal charges from a probe that has hovered over the former president for years. read more. Allen Weisselberg, a longtime Trump business lieutenant...