Exhibit rekindling the wonder of Virginia's Natural Bridge

A few months into the coronavirus pandemic, my partner and I decided to take a vacation. The parameters were strict: The location had to be accessible by car, close enough that a picnic lunch and dinner would get us through the day, and sufficiently rural that we wouldn’t be too dependent on the blessings of indoor plumbing. Given all that, Natural Bridge in Rockbridge County, at the southern end of the Shenandoah Valley, moved up my bucket list a few dozen slots.