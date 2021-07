Welcoming Karen Baxter, new online Cultural Equity in the Arts instructor. AES is pleased to announce that Karen Baxter has joined our online faculty and will be teaching Cultural Equity in the Arts starting this fall. In the Cultural Equity in the Arts course, students will explore the history of inequity in the arts, how "the arts" came to be defined through a Western European lens, how cultural funding affects opportunity, how systemic issues have obstructed building both a diverse staff and board, and how to make positive and constructive change. Cultural Equity in the Arts can be taken “a la carte,” or as part of our degree and certificate programs.