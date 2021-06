WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The family of a man who was shot and killed in what police say was an argument outside a chicken plant are calling for justice. West Columbia Police responded to the scene across from House of Raeford chicken processing plant on Sunset Boulevard at 7 a.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021. When they arrived they found Daniel Jones, 33, shot to death. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, an argument occurred between two employees from House of Raeford and escalated, resulting in the shooting.