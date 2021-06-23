Festival at the Switchyard Sponsorship and Vendor Opportunities Still Available

The City of Carrollton is still accepting sponsorship opportunities to participate in the 11th annual Festival at the Switchyard. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, November 6 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Downtown Carrollton (1106 S. Broadway Street). Sponsoring the Festival allows local businesses the opportunity to get their name out to the Carrollton community and DFW Metroplex. Sponsors receive high visibility and positive brand reinforcement delivered with impact and frequency in online and offline media, social media, advertising, and other forms of publicity. With more than 30,000 people in attendance in 2019, the completely free Festival is the flagship event for brands seeking to stand out in a sea of fall festivals. Sponsorship packages range from $1,500 to $25,000, and custom packages are available by request. For more information and to view the Festival sponsorship brochure, visit the Sponsors page at carrolltonfestival.com.