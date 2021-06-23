Cancel
Movies

Fast & Furious 9: 'We're not just doing the same thing'

By Long Reads
BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Vin Diesel can remember what his life was like before the first Fast & Furious film was released two decades ago. "I'll never forget being at an airport in Mexico, the movie hadn't come out yet, it was maybe April of 2001," he recalls. "Paul [Walker, his co-star] and...

www.bbc.co.uk
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Fast and Furious is already preparing another movie. They don’t get tired!

The Fast and Furious saga already enjoys the fame of its ninth installment, but not satisfied with that, it is already thinking of a spin-off of the franchise. ¡Girl Power! This motto has become famous in Hollywood, since the active participation of women in the films has become a requirement. In search of that female empowerment, the saga of Fast and Furious you are already looking for a production with this specialized approach. Both the production and the cast welcome the creation of this project.
Los Angeles, CAlaconiadailysun.com

20 years of The Fast & The Furious! 10 things you didn’t know about the action film

The first film in the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise premiered in Los Angeles, California, on June 18, 2001. In the two decades since ‘The Fast and the Furious’ wowed audiences with its high-speed drag race, mind-blowing special effects and fast-paced action, Rob Cohen’s action film has become an entire multi-billion-dollar multimedia franchise with the ninth instalment, ‘F9’, out later this month.
Movieslatestnewspost.com

Vin Diesel Teases That Cardi B Will Be Back For ‘Fast & Furious 10’: ‘She Came in ‘Fast 9′ Just in Time’

The rapper herself also dished on the role and how it came to be in a video shared by the film franchise on June 15. “Vin Diesel reached out and he was talking about a role, and I’m like, ‘It’s freakin’ Fast & Furious. Get me there! Put me on a plane!'” she exclaimed. “I like the fact that it’s like I’m representing such a powerful, strong woman. She’s just that b—-!”
MoviesCNET

The great Fast & Furious rewatch

F9 is almost upon us and so it's time to look back at where things began. I'm sorry to say it, but you have to admit that the Fast & Furious franchise doesn't exactly make a great first impression. In that initial 2001 film, The Fast and the Furious, the dialogue is bad, the racing is questionable and there's no shortage of cringe-worthy moments. When I saw that film back in theaters, I didn't take to it the same way that many of my friends in the automotive-enthusiast landscape did. Sure, I loved Supras and GT-Rs as much as the next person, but I just could not get my head around why everyone adored this four-wheeled Point Break knockoff.
Moviesthatgrapejuice.net

Watch: Vin Diesel Wants to Do a ‘Fast & Furious’ Musical

‘F9’ – the latest installment of the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise – may not race into theaters until June 25, but its main star, Vin Diesel, is always thinking of ways to expand the film’s legacy. Although already hard-at-work fleshing out the details of the follow-up to ‘F9,’ the Cardi...
MoviesPosted by
Chicago Tribune

‘Fast and Furious 9’ review: Just enough to pull ’em back into theaters?

“F9: The Fast Saga” is just OK. But amid a pandemic recovery, and factoring in the soothing relief provided by a large, loud summer movie, “OK” has officially morphed into a synonym for “good enough.” This thing has everything. It has rocket cars in space. It has giant magnets pulling trucks through buildings and out the other side. It has a cameo by Cardi B. And it has quiet interlude between ...
Beauty & FashionVulture

Chad Lindberg Answers Every Question We Have About The Fast and the Furious

Death holds no dominion over the Fast & Furious franchise. It’s more powerful than memory or mortality, always pulling characters back in for new appearances, either from the oblivion of time or from beyond the grave. Letty, the rubber-burning love interest played by Michelle Rodriguez, got murdered in the fourth film, but by the sixth one, she was back as an amnesiac antagonist who had survived the explosion that appeared to have killed her at the expense of her memories. After Han, that perpetually snacking member of the car-driving crew played by Sung Kang, was killed off in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, the series contorted its timeline in order to keep him around for the next three installments. In the wake of a fan-hashtag campaign (#JusticeForHan), the new movie F9 undoes his passing entirely, revealing him to have been living in hiding after forming his own version of the Fast & Furiouses’ most holy element, the makeshift family.
Movies/Film

‘The Fast and The Furious’ Honest Trailer: It’s Just ‘Point Break’ with Toyotas Instead of Surf Boards

It’s been 20 years since The Fast and The Furious brought Paul Walker and Vin Diesel together and inadvertently kicked off what would become one of the biggest blockbuster franchises in the world. The action film series that has featured tanks, submarines, magnetic planes, and rocket cars started off with petty larceny but is now the MCU with a GED. Somehow, Honest Trailers hadn’t had dug back into the beginning of this multi-billion dollar franchise, so here we are.
Movieslosangelesherald.com

John Cena reveals how he kept his 'F9' role a secret

Washington [US], June 27 (ANI): John Cena recently revealed how he managed to keep his huge role in 'F9' under wraps during filming for the new movie. The star explained that he had to hide a prop between takes in order to keep his 'F9' role a secret, reported Us Weekly.
Movieslatfusa.com

Summer To-Do: Universal Studios Fast & Furious—Supercharged Ride

Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort deliver the thrills to guests this summer as the place to experience all things Fast & Furious as Universal Pictures’ opens the ninth installment in the global blockbuster franchise, F9, in U.S. theaters June 25. Fans can see the new movie at Universal CityWalk, check out original cars from the films and then continue the adventure at both theme parks’ “Fast & Furious—Supercharged” rides, which feature stars from the film series.