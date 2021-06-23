Fast & Furious 9: 'We're not just doing the same thing'

Death holds no dominion over the Fast & Furious franchise. It’s more powerful than memory or mortality, always pulling characters back in for new appearances, either from the oblivion of time or from beyond the grave. Letty, the rubber-burning love interest played by Michelle Rodriguez, got murdered in the fourth film, but by the sixth one, she was back as an amnesiac antagonist who had survived the explosion that appeared to have killed her at the expense of her memories. After Han, that perpetually snacking member of the car-driving crew played by Sung Kang, was killed off in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, the series contorted its timeline in order to keep him around for the next three installments. In the wake of a fan-hashtag campaign (#JusticeForHan), the new movie F9 undoes his passing entirely, revealing him to have been living in hiding after forming his own version of the Fast & Furiouses’ most holy element, the makeshift family.