The Supreme Court teaches students an important lesson on free speech

By David Cole
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Cole is national legal director of the ACLU and a professor at Georgetown University Law Center. He represented Brandi Levy before the Supreme Court. Nearly 50 years ago, in Tinker v. Des Moines Independent Community School District, the Supreme Court announced that students do not “shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the schoolhouse gate.” The decision is justly celebrated as recognizing that students have speech rights inside school, as the court ruled that Mary Beth Tinker could not be punished for wearing a black armband to school to protest the Vietnam War. But the victory came with strings, as the court recognized that school authorities need broad leeway to regulate student speech in school if it causes — or even might cause — “substantial disruption.”

