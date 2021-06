PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The 21-year-old man accused of raping a woman at gunpoint in the middle of the day in Norristown Farm Park has pleaded guilty to the charges. Prosecutors say then 17-year-old Hall snuck up behind a woman on a trail, wrapped his arm around her neck, and pointed a gun at her head. He told her to walk off the trail into a secluded clearing, where he assaulted her.