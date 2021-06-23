Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

2021 Travelers Championship: Latest Betting Odds, Favorites and Sleeper Picks for TPC River Highlands

By Daniel Wooters
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tmyAU_0adXR4MZ00
Scottie Scheffler's odds for this week's Travelers Championship are 22-1.  USA Today Sports

When the going gets U.S. Open tough, the cream rises. Going into last week, Jon Rahm was certainly crème de la crème in the betting market at just 10-1.

After what seemed to be too costly of a double bogey on the 14th hole during the third round, a day later Rahm began his Sunday charge with sense of urgency. It’s been a ticking clock on when the Spaniard would break through for his first major title and he showed why he was such a heavy favorite. He birdied the opening and closing two holes to win by a stroke over the always reliable Louis Oosthuizen.

As for the picks, we will always look for “value” in every tournament preview. If we had taken our thoughts for the championship, we could have recorded another winner, but there simply was no value in Rahm being that heavy a favorite. However, we did find value in Brooks Koepka and Paul Casey and they delivered top-10 performances, while Marc Leishman could not get anything going on the weekend.

The PGA Tour now heads back east to one of the stalwarts of the Tour calendar, the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. The Cromwell, Conn., track has been tournament host for 38 years and Dustin Johnson comes back as the reigning champion. River Highlands is a sub-7,000-yard course and, coming the week after a major, it has routinely been a track where a new name could win. Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Bubba Watson have all won here, so it has become a place for stars to provide a performance.

According to William Hill, Johnson is the co-favorite with Bryson DeChambeau, after his Sunday implosion at the U.S. Open, at 12-1. Next up is Brooks Koepka, a perennial top-5 finisher in majors, at 14-1. To close out the notables are Englishman Paul Casey and Memorial champion Patrick Cantlay at 16-1.

For Morning Read's favorite, we’re going just outside the top-five and taking Scottie Scheffler at 22-1. His steady performance at Torrey Pines placed him in the top-seven. Just prior, Scheffler finished third at the Memorial along with three additional top-10 finishes since beginning of February. His game should also translate well to TPC River Highlands as he ranks 16th in strokes gained off-the-tee for the short and tighter layout. Just how it was only a matter of time before Rahm won a major, it’s only a matter of time before Scheffler wins on Tour.

For a high mid-range pick, we’re going with a horse for the course in Kevin Streelman at 33-1. The 2014 Travelers champion just finished T-15 at the U.S. Open and should bring that confidence back to a course he loves. Last year’s runner-up at the Travelers, Streelman is also coming four top-20 finishes in as many starts. For a guy who’s playing as loose and carefree as him right now, it’s hard not to pick him.

For a deep sleeper, Mackenzie Hughes at 100-1 looks ripe. He is statistically average across every metric on Tour, but just held a 54-hole lead at the U.S. Open. Hughes ultimately relinquished that lead under the Sunday pressure, but has made the cut in all four starts at the Travelers Championship. Last year, he finished in a tie for third and is second in strokes gained putting at TPC River Highlands across each competitive round he’s played here. Hughes should be confident this week.

2021 picks scoreboard:

Winners: 3

Top 10s: 13

Top 20s: 11

Misses: 40

Here are some notable odds, according to William Hill:

Dustin Johnson 12-1

Bryson DeChambeau 12-1

Brooks Koepka 14-1

Paul Casey 16-1

Patrick Cantlay 16-1

Scottie Scheffler 22-1

Patrick Reed 25-1

Tony Finau 28-1

Brian Harman 30-1

Abraham Ancer 33-1

Kevin Streelman 33-1

Harris English 35-1

Joaquin Niemann 35-1

Matthew Wolff 40-1

Charley Hoffman 40-1

Sam Burns 45-1

Cameron Smith 45-1

Bubba Watson 45-1

Justin Rose 50-1

Rickie Fowler 50-1

Russell Henley 50-1

Garrick Higgo 50-1

Adam Scott 50-1

Si-Woo Kim 50-1

Keegan Bradley 55-1

Jason Day 60-1

Marc Leishman 60-1

Emiliano Grillo 66-1

Max Homa 66-1

Ian Poulter 66-1

Phil Mickelson 66-1

Kevin Na 66-1

Doc Redman 66-1

Aaron Wise 70-1

Cameron Tringale 70-1

Francesco Molinari 70-1

Harold Varner 80-1

Stewart Cink 80-1

Carlos Ortiz 80-1

Brendon Todd 90-1

Brandt Snedeker 100-1

Talor Gooch 100-1

Kevin Kisner 100-1

Russell Knox 100-1

Zach Johnson 100-1

Chris Kirk 100-1

Patton Kizzire 100-1

Brendan Steele 100-1

Mackenzie Hughes 100-1

Lanto Griffin 100-1

Guido Migliozzi 100-1

Matt Jones 125-1

Keith Mitchell 125-1

C.T. Pan 125-1

Chez Reavie 125-1

Pat Perez 125-1

Doug Ghim 125-1

Adam Hadwin 125-1

Troy Merritt 125-1

Erik Van Rooyen 125-1

Maverick McNealy 125-1

Kyle Stanley 125-1

Joel Dahmen 150-1

David Lipsky 150-1

Luke List 150-1

Joseph Bramlett 150-1

Dylan Frittelli 150-1

Steve Stricker 150-1

Patrick Rodgers 150-1

Scott Stallings 150-1

Matthew NeSmith 150-1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 150-1

Ryan Moore 150-1

Satoshi Kodaira 150-1

Chesson Hadley 150-1

Sebastian Munoz 150-1

Danny Lee 175-1

Harry Higgs 200-1

Scott Piercy 200-1

Hank Lebioda 200-1

Michael Thompson 200-1

Adam Long 200-1

Vaughn Taylor 200-1

Will Gordon 200-1

Community Policy
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
Person
Bubba Watson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour Championship#Travelers Championship#Tpc River Highlands#Spaniard#The Pga Tour#Englishman#Torrey Pines#Hughes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfCBS Sports

2021 Travelers Championship odds: Surprising PGA picks, golf predictions from model that nailed Rahm's win

If you're the kind of golf fan that loves low scores and lots of birdies, then the 2021 Travelers Championship is tailor-made for you. The Travelers Championship 2021 will be contested at TPC River Highlands, which saw Jim Furyk shoot the only round of 58 in PGA Tour history in 2016. The last three winners have all reached at least 17-under-par as golfers long off the tee take advantage of the 6,841-yard course. Five of the top 10 players in the world will be a part of the 2021 Travelers Championship field as well as two-time tournament winner Phil Mickelson.
GolfCBS Sports

2021 Travelers Championship Fantasy golf rankings, picks, sleepers: Back Bryson DeChambeau, fade Paul Casey

Many of the world's top golfers will be back in action after a rousing U.S. Open when the 2021 Travelers Championship tees off Thursday at TPC River Highlands outside Hartford, Conn. Five of the top 10 golfers in the World Golf Ranking will be on hand at a tournament that is among the players' favorites on tour. The course rewards accuracy and yields low scores, and even the shorter hitters can make a run. Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson head the field and are the 12-1 co-favorites in the latest 2021 Travelers Championship odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Brooks Koepka is at 14-1, while Paul Casey and Patrick Cantlay are at 16-1.
GolfNBC Connecticut

Fans to Return to TPC River Highlands for Travelers Celebrity Pro-Am

Today, fans are allowed back at TPC River Highlands to watch the Travelers Celebrity Pro-Am. The players this year include some local celebrities, some well-known athletes and actor Christopher Jackson, who played the original George Washington role in "Hamilton" and also has role in "In the Heights," based on another award-winning musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Cromwell, CTPosted by
Journal Inquirer

One fine Day at TPC River Highlands

CROMWELL — Jason Day turned back the clock on Friday. The former world’s No. 1 player and 2015 PGA champion has been dealing with chronic back issues for years. When he did not qualify for last week’s U.S. Open, it ended a run of 34 straight majors played since he missed the 2012 British Open. It was the first time he did not play in the U.S. Open since 2010.
GolfUSA Today

Photos: Rocket Mortgage Classic 2021 at Detroit Golf Club

After a week in the Northeast, golf’s best have arrived in the Motor City. The PGA Tour will tee it up this week at Detroit Golf Club for the third time for the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic. Nate Lashley claimed the inaugural event in 2019 by six strokes over Doc Redman, while Bryson DeChambeau was victorious last year by three over Matthew Wolff. All four players are back this year, including Phil Mickelson, Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler, Max Homa and Bubba Watson.
MLBPGA Tour

Kevin Streelman right at home at TPC River Highlands

CROMWELL, Conn. – Another round at TPC River Highlands, his 47th, was in the books, and another one colored red (3-under 67), his 35th, offered confirmation that Kevin Streelman had continued his love affair with the Travelers Championship. Which may not have seemed to be a perfect segue into an...
GolfTelegraph

Bryson DeChambeau's caddie quits after tensions come to the boil

The Mad Scientist requires a new lab assistant. Just hours before Bryson DeChambeau was due to tee it up in defence of his Rocket Mortgage Classic, long-time caddie Tim Tucker walked out on his startled employer. Inevitably, DeChambeau’s management team insisted the split was mutual, but sources indicate that the...
GolfPGA Tour

Monday Finish: Five things from TPC River Highlands

The annual sensational shootout at the Travelers Championship once again did not disappoint as it took eight sudden-death playoff holes before Harris English claimed his second win of the season. As is seemingly always the case, a huge group of players had the chance to steal the trophy on Sunday...
Golfnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Bryson DeChambeau's quest for distance marches on

Bryson DeChambeau isn't satisfied with leading the PGA Tour in driving distance this season as his quest for more distance off the tee continues. DeChambeau saw his victory at last year's Rocket Mortgage Classic as validation that his smash-and-wedge approach was working. He returned from the tour's coronavirus hiatus to...
Golfthegolfnewsnet.com

2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic model and fantasy golf rankings

Welcome to my weekly fantasy golf model for the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic!. Beginning in 2020, I developed a weekly rubric which offers a clear-cut ranking system based on data points weighted in a formula. So far, it's been a tremendous success. Here's a look at the PGA Tour winners in the restart and where they landed in the model:
Golfwsum.org

Young Spanish Superstar Breaks Through in 121st U.S. Open

MADISON – For the second time in the history of this great tournament, the U. S. Open golf championship returned to the sheer cliffs of La Jolla, California. Anticipation was thick with the memory of the famous and dramatic win by Tiger Woods at this venue in 2008. Who would emerge this year from the dense coastal fog that shrouded the storied canyons of Torrey Pines? The journey to the answer was a thrilling and tumultuous one.