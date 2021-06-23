2021 Travelers Championship: Latest Betting Odds, Favorites and Sleeper Picks for TPC River Highlands

Scottie Scheffler's odds for this week's Travelers Championship are 22-1. USA Today Sports

When the going gets U.S. Open tough, the cream rises. Going into last week, Jon Rahm was certainly crème de la crème in the betting market at just 10-1.

After what seemed to be too costly of a double bogey on the 14th hole during the third round, a day later Rahm began his Sunday charge with sense of urgency. It’s been a ticking clock on when the Spaniard would break through for his first major title and he showed why he was such a heavy favorite. He birdied the opening and closing two holes to win by a stroke over the always reliable Louis Oosthuizen.

As for the picks, we will always look for “value” in every tournament preview. If we had taken our thoughts for the championship, we could have recorded another winner, but there simply was no value in Rahm being that heavy a favorite. However, we did find value in Brooks Koepka and Paul Casey and they delivered top-10 performances, while Marc Leishman could not get anything going on the weekend.

The PGA Tour now heads back east to one of the stalwarts of the Tour calendar, the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. The Cromwell, Conn., track has been tournament host for 38 years and Dustin Johnson comes back as the reigning champion. River Highlands is a sub-7,000-yard course and, coming the week after a major, it has routinely been a track where a new name could win. Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Bubba Watson have all won here, so it has become a place for stars to provide a performance.

According to William Hill, Johnson is the co-favorite with Bryson DeChambeau, after his Sunday implosion at the U.S. Open, at 12-1. Next up is Brooks Koepka, a perennial top-5 finisher in majors, at 14-1. To close out the notables are Englishman Paul Casey and Memorial champion Patrick Cantlay at 16-1.

For Morning Read's favorite, we’re going just outside the top-five and taking Scottie Scheffler at 22-1. His steady performance at Torrey Pines placed him in the top-seven. Just prior, Scheffler finished third at the Memorial along with three additional top-10 finishes since beginning of February. His game should also translate well to TPC River Highlands as he ranks 16th in strokes gained off-the-tee for the short and tighter layout. Just how it was only a matter of time before Rahm won a major, it’s only a matter of time before Scheffler wins on Tour.

For a high mid-range pick, we’re going with a horse for the course in Kevin Streelman at 33-1. The 2014 Travelers champion just finished T-15 at the U.S. Open and should bring that confidence back to a course he loves. Last year’s runner-up at the Travelers, Streelman is also coming four top-20 finishes in as many starts. For a guy who’s playing as loose and carefree as him right now, it’s hard not to pick him.

For a deep sleeper, Mackenzie Hughes at 100-1 looks ripe. He is statistically average across every metric on Tour, but just held a 54-hole lead at the U.S. Open. Hughes ultimately relinquished that lead under the Sunday pressure, but has made the cut in all four starts at the Travelers Championship. Last year, he finished in a tie for third and is second in strokes gained putting at TPC River Highlands across each competitive round he’s played here. Hughes should be confident this week.

2021 picks scoreboard:

Winners: 3

Top 10s: 13

Top 20s: 11

Misses: 40

Here are some notable odds, according to William Hill:

Dustin Johnson 12-1

Bryson DeChambeau 12-1

Brooks Koepka 14-1

Paul Casey 16-1

Patrick Cantlay 16-1

Scottie Scheffler 22-1

Patrick Reed 25-1

Tony Finau 28-1

Brian Harman 30-1

Abraham Ancer 33-1

Kevin Streelman 33-1

Harris English 35-1

Joaquin Niemann 35-1

Matthew Wolff 40-1

Charley Hoffman 40-1

Sam Burns 45-1

Cameron Smith 45-1

Bubba Watson 45-1

Justin Rose 50-1

Rickie Fowler 50-1

Russell Henley 50-1

Garrick Higgo 50-1

Adam Scott 50-1

Si-Woo Kim 50-1

Keegan Bradley 55-1

Jason Day 60-1

Marc Leishman 60-1

Emiliano Grillo 66-1

Max Homa 66-1

Ian Poulter 66-1

Phil Mickelson 66-1

Kevin Na 66-1

Doc Redman 66-1

Aaron Wise 70-1

Cameron Tringale 70-1

Francesco Molinari 70-1

Harold Varner 80-1

Stewart Cink 80-1

Carlos Ortiz 80-1

Brendon Todd 90-1

Brandt Snedeker 100-1

Talor Gooch 100-1

Kevin Kisner 100-1

Russell Knox 100-1

Zach Johnson 100-1

Chris Kirk 100-1

Patton Kizzire 100-1

Brendan Steele 100-1

Mackenzie Hughes 100-1

Lanto Griffin 100-1

Guido Migliozzi 100-1

Matt Jones 125-1

Keith Mitchell 125-1

C.T. Pan 125-1

Chez Reavie 125-1

Pat Perez 125-1

Doug Ghim 125-1

Adam Hadwin 125-1

Troy Merritt 125-1

Erik Van Rooyen 125-1

Maverick McNealy 125-1

Kyle Stanley 125-1

Joel Dahmen 150-1

David Lipsky 150-1

Luke List 150-1

Joseph Bramlett 150-1

Dylan Frittelli 150-1

Steve Stricker 150-1

Patrick Rodgers 150-1

Scott Stallings 150-1

Matthew NeSmith 150-1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 150-1

Ryan Moore 150-1

Satoshi Kodaira 150-1

Chesson Hadley 150-1

Sebastian Munoz 150-1

Danny Lee 175-1

Harry Higgs 200-1

Scott Piercy 200-1

Hank Lebioda 200-1

Michael Thompson 200-1

Adam Long 200-1

Vaughn Taylor 200-1

Will Gordon 200-1