Strawberries and cream Doritos could be a thing

By Sybil
Audacy
Audacy
 6 days ago
If you've been looking for a new dessert, this might be just the thing. Doritos announced a new flavor: Strawberries & Cream. They later said it was just a concept, but they are actually working on a new creation with those tastes in mind.

