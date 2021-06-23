Strawberries and cream Doritos could be a thing

Though we rarely had desserts in my home growing up, usually opting for fresh fruit at the end of the meal, occasionally my mom would make strawberry shortcake. This “shortcake” was composed of those prepackaged yellow sponge cakes found in the produce section along with out-of-season strawberries and imitation whipped cream topping from a plastic tub, which my mom stored in the freezer and never thawed. It wasn’t until I grew up and moved out on my own that I discovered that actual strawberry shortcake meant a sweet biscuit with fresh (ideally in-season) fruit and real whipped cream. In this version, I’ve added a touch of fresh basil for an herbal dimension and some cornmeal to the shortcake for texture. Both additions keep the dessert from getting too sweet and pull the classic dish in an unexpected, modern direction.