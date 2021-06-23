NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

Notice is hereby given to consider a proposed Certificate of Appropriateness for demolition of an out building submitted by James Frazier Garland/Interravest LLC for the buildings located at 114 West 6th Street, Leadville, Colorado. Legal description of the property is: LOTS 1, 2, 3 & 4 BLK 49 STEVENS & LEITERS. The proposed Certificate of Appropriateness will be considered by the Historic Preservation Commission at a public meeting at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. The Historic Preservation Commission will make a recommendation to Leadville City Council. Leadville City Council will consider the matter at a public hearing at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.