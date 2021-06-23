Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Virtual Medicare workshops scheduled

By Tri-County News
Appeal-Democrat
 12 days ago

Passages Health Insurance Counseling & Advocacy Program is offering virtual workshops over the next few weeks. According to a press release, the workshops aim to help people who are approaching Medicare eligibility understand their options and help Medicare beneficiaries learn about government programs to help reduce their medical and prescription costs and their rights to challenge coverage denials.

www.appeal-democrat.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare Plans#Medicare Enrollment#D#Medigap#Hicap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Health
News Break
Insurance Companies
Related
Health Insurancemyeasternshoremd.com

Avoiding the Medicare late enrollment penalty

Whether to sign up for Medicare when you first become eligible is a very important decision. What a lot of folks don’t realize is that Medicare Part A, Part B and Part D may have late enrollment penalties if you decide to delay enrollment. Usually, you first become eligible for...
Politicsthesfnews.com

Enrolled In Medicare The Wrong Way!!

UNITED STATES—Toni: I have just enrolled in Medicare Parts A&B and my Social Security check because I turned 65 in May. I am still working with my husband and myself covered under my employer plan. I am being charged a much higher premium for Medicare because our 2019 tax return...
Conway, ARLog Cabin Democrat

Ask the Medicare professional

Dear Shannan: What is the $148 that I see all over TV? Does Medicare give everyone this back?. Dear Charles: Thank you for your question the $148 that you see on the television commercials has been around forever and a day. This is nothing new. A person who has Medicare will qualify for the $148 to be given back is done in two different ways. The first is by being low income and qualifying for the Medicare Savings Program, meaning Medicaid would pay for your Part B premium with Medicare. This is the only way a Medicare eligible is able to receive their full Part B premium back. The second way is through a giveback, which is a benefit through a Medicare advantage plan, however the insurance carriers do NOT give th efull part b premium back only a part of it. I know of three in our area. One carrier gives $48 back and the other $50. You need to understand that if you choose to go this way, you are giving up other benefits that may be more advantageous for you to keep. I expect when annual election period comes around there will be many Medicare eligibles looking for local agents to help them find plans that actually fit them. The ads on TV are call centers looking to enroll people on new plans. I have had clients call that fell for it and are now regretting the choice these people have made for them. They put them on plans their medications are not covered or they are paying higher copays or their doctors are not in network on their new plan. It is always a very good idea to go with a local agent in the state you live in. They will be familiar with the plans in Your specific county. If you would like to be educated please drop by one of my Medicare classes held the last Saturday of every month at 11:30 a.m. Whole Hog Café in Conway. Please email, text or call with your questions. I have gotten a number of questions and answer every single person that contacts me. I want to thank you for allowing me to be your Medicare professional.
HealthWHNT-TV

Free health insurance included in stimulus benefits for unemployment recipients

(NEXSTAR) – Along with $1,400 stimulus checks and monthly child tax credit payments, the American Rescue Plan has another important benefit available to people who qualified for unemployment assistance this year – free health care. The no-cost and low-cost health care plans became available on July 1, according to the...
AdvocacyCedar Key News

MEDICARE HELP, SHINE 2021 JULY

SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders) is a free program offered by the Florida Department of Elder Affairs and your local Area Agency on Aging. Specially trained volunteers can assist you with your Medicare, Medicaid, and health insurance questions by providing one-on-one counseling and information. SHINE services are free, unbiased, and confidential.
Daily News-Record

Problems With Medicare

I've been on Medicare for two years and my Anthem supplemental insurance has increased 28%. By the age of 80 it will be $650 a month, not including prescription drugs. For those under the age of 50, I suggest you start saving now. Your Medicare supplemental insurance will be over $1,000 a month. That's if Medicare is still around. Not to mention the "observation" vs "inpatient" fiasco.
Healthsixtyandme.com

What Happens if You Delay Medicare?

Medicare isn’t mandatory, but delaying enrollment may come with lifelong penalty fees. Therefore, it is wise to explore all your options before postponing coverage. If you’ve worked at least 10 years (40 quarters), you automatically get Medicare Part A premium-free, but delaying Medicare Parts B and D could result in costly monthly fees. That’s why you should sign up when you first become eligible.
AmericasClickOnDetroit.com

Money Monday: Understanding components of Medicare

Americans nearing the age of 65 should be taking time to understand the many components of Medicare, a federal health insurance. There are several steps to Medicare, and it’s important to understand them -- and your role in them -- before it’s time to sign up. Watch the video above...
Alaska Stateseniorvoicealaska.com

Appealing a Medicare denial

Every Medicare beneficiary has the right to appeal a denial of coverage for services or items made by Medicare. However, there are some things you should know. First, you need to understand why Medicare denied coverage in the first place. Then you need to build your case for the appeal and begin the process. You need to understand that there are multiple levels of appeals you can go through if your first decision is denied and each of these has their own timeline associated.
Health Serviceswvtf.org

New Medicaid Dental Coverage is About Public Health, too

750,000 Virginians who use Medicaid are set to gain more comprehensive dental coverage July 1st, in a policy that experts say could improve public health outcomes and costs to the healthcare system. 3.2 million Virginians have no dental insurance, according to the Virginia HealthCare Foundation. People enrolled in Medicaid request...
Salem, ORKTVZ

Many Oregonians may be eligible for health coverage for $1 a month

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Starting Thursday, people who have received or qualified for at least one week of unemployment benefits in 2021 may be able to get health coverage for $1 per month after advance payment of premium tax credits. According to the United States Department of Labor, approximately 112,500...
Health ServicesMarietta Daily Journal

DAVID BOTTOMS: The promise and pitfalls of primary health care

Last month, this column explored the promise and pitfalls of an innovative approach to employer-provided health coverage called “reference based pricing.” This month, we will explore “direct primary care” which takes a different and in some cases complementary approach in the effort to improve the health care experience of employees while (hopefully) reducing costs.
Personal FinanceNWI.com

Mind on Money: Be sure to plan for potential Medicare 'surcharge'

In my practice, clients have been dealing with an expected planning issue that is occurring with more and more frequency. The issue is Medicare IRMAA, and unfortunately not being aware of, and if possible, attending to this matter can result in an expensive surprise. Medicare Income Related Monthly Adjustment Amount,...
Richmond, VAwymt.com

Medicaid adult dental benefit launches July 1

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia is expanding its Medicaid program to provide a comprehensive dental benefit to poor adults, meaning more than 750,000 Virginians will be eligible for the benefit starting Thursday. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that it is part of a two-year state budget that includes $35 million in...
Public HealthWrcbtv.com

Does Medicare Cover Shingles Vaccine?

Originally Posted On: Does Medicare Cover Shingles Vaccine? – Senior Affair. Need the shingles vaccine but asking yourself, “Does Medicare cover shingles vaccine?” In this Senior Affair article, we tell you everything you need to know. According to the Centers for Disease Control, 1 out of 3 people in the...
Bond County, ILwgel.com

Senior Center Participating In Virtual Medicare Fair

The Bond County Senior Center will participate in a statewide Medicare Virtual Fair on Wednesday, June 23rd. The event will be held online from 2 to 6 PM. For details or to register, visit ShipHelp.org. The fair is open to those turning 65 or who are joining Medicare because of...
Economymarketplace.org

Why people are dropping unemployment benefits before they run out

Pandemic employment benefits have ended in many states, including Texas and Florida. But even before that, people in those states were leaving the unemployment rolls well ahead of the deadline, according to a new report from Jefferies Financial Group. Does that mean those people have found new jobs? Not necessarily....
Public Healththecentersquare.com

Bill to end pandemic-related federal unemployment benefits heads to Cooper

(The Center Square) – A bill that would end federal unemployment benefits sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic in North Carolina is on its way to Gov. Roy Cooper. The North Carolina General Assembly voted Wednesday to cease $300 and $100 weekly supplemental payments for unemployed workers. If Senate Bill 116 becomes law, North Carolina will join 25 other states that have opted out of the federal assistance.