The 1955 Chevrolet lineup was a popular one that put the automaker ahead of the competition. Some 66-years later these stunning cars are still turning heads. Go to any car show and you are bound to find at least a few 1955-1957 Bel Airs. These stunning cars tend to draw a crowd too. People simply cannot get enough of the bold style and often brightly finished liveries. Chances are though that on at least a few occasions a lesser known 210 model was likely to be mistaken for a Bel Air. While the Bel Air often takes credit for the success of the Tri-Five, the 210 actually started this work in 1953. For the next two years the 210 acted as a bridge between the 150 and the Bel Air, offering buyers an economical luxury car of sorts. However, in 1955 the gap between the two cars tightened and in turn the Bel Air began to outsell the 210.