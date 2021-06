Following a not so great 1-2 weekend, Dignitas look to get back on track as they head into a calm week three. Last week, DIG fell at the hands of two top LCS teams, Cloud 9 and Team Liquid. This week they catch a break as they face the two worst teams in the LCS, ninth place CLG and 10th place Golden Guardians. They will also face TSM, who have been performing well this split as they sit in second place. Here are three things Dignitas needs to do for a successful week two: