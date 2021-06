TEMPLE, Texas — Joan Marek, 78, had her air conditioning go out on June 3. She told 6 News it was under warranty with Sears, so she called to get it fixed. She said she was first told they needed to get the right condenser unit. The first day contractors were supposed to come out, June 14, she had surgery on her foot. She said she tried to coordinate a family member being at the home but Sears didn't get back with her. She tried to reschedule on June 21 and June 25 but said no tech came out on those days.