Vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 are proving quite safe and highly effective in the prevention of COVID-19, especially severe and/or fatal disease. Over half of the U.S. population has initiated immunization and more than three out of four people in the U.S. over the age of 65 have completed vaccination. The promising vaccine roll-out and reductions in the U.S. incidence of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths have led to an admixture of two competing reactions: optimism that we are nearing the end of this nightmare countered by concern about viral variants that are sprouting up with discomforting regularity.