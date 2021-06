As a personal trainer and weight-loss coach, I’ve been teaching people how to create better habits and helping them reach a healthy weight for almost 15 years. My first success story was my own: I went from being 25 pounds overweight, riddled with anxiety and insomnia and living off of soda, chips and desserts to having a healthy relationship with food, a regular workout program, and a yoga and meditation practice that calms my mind. At first, establishing these habits took a lot of time. But over the years, I’ve perfected them and created tons of shortcuts not only for myself, but also for my clients.