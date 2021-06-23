Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Tripp by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 17:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Tripp The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Tripp County in south central South Dakota * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 658 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Colome, or 16 miles south of Winner, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Tripp County between Colome and Wewela. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH