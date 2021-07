When we agreed to get married 15 years ago, my husband also agreed to a mayo-free zone. Upon request, I will happily whip up a quick batch of blender mayonnaise. He has my blessing to get his fix of the jarred stuff anywhere but here. Lining the shelves of our refrigerator door, you will always find prepared mustard and ketchup. Hot sauce and horseradish, too. More recently, those jars and squeeze bottles have been sharing space with two saucy condiments that I cannot seem to get enough of. Everyone has a go-to condiment, the sauce or spread that will make anything sing, including an old shoe. The condiment that you would happily lick off your sweater. For my mother, that condiment is mayo. For me, it’s tahini sauce and toum.