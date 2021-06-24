Cancel
MLB Game Highlights

New York Yankees | DJ LeMahieu's head's up play

MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
DJ LeMahieu makes a nice stop on a bouncing ball, then fires to first to get the final out in the top of the 2nd inning

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

NJ.com

Diamondbacks fire ex-Yankees slugger and 2009 World Series contributor

Former New York Yankees infielder Eric Hinkse is out of a job. So is his boss. The Arizona Diamondbacks fired Hinkse and Darnell Coles on Thursday. Coles was the team’s hitting coach and Hinske was the assistant hitting coach. MLB.com reports “The team named Triple-A Reno hitting coach Rick Short...
FanSided

Yankees: Jeff Passan drops bomb about NYY’s potential trade deadline plans

If the New York Yankees win and Gleyber Torres makes an error, the discussion about his future at the shortstop position is fleeting and we move on. If the New York Yankees get swept by the Detroit Tigers and Gleyber Torres makes two insane errors in the series finale and then follows that up with an 0-for-4 performance with an error against the Tampa Bay Rays the very next day, the discussion about his future at the shortstop position then shifts to potential candidates the team can acquire at the trade deadline to fix the problem.
NJ.com

Mets demote struggling ex-Yankees outfielder, send him to Triple-A Syracuse

Desperate times called for desperate measures. That’s why the New York Mets traded for one-time New York Yankees outfielder Cameron Maybin last month. With injuries to Michael Conforto, Brandon Nimmo and Kevin Pillar, the Mets acquired Maybin from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for cash considerations. After starting with Triple-A...
Daily Mail

Yankees' sticky mess: Corey Kluber is accused of doctoring pitches with a mix of rosin and pine tar by the same ex-Angels clubhouse attendant who said New York's Gerrit Cole does too

A former Los Angeles Angels clubhouse attendant has accused a second New York Yankees pitcher of doctoring baseballs in violation of Major League rules, naming two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber in report on Monday after previously implicating Gerrit Cole in a defamation lawsuit. Brian 'Bubba' Harkins, who was fired...
FanSided

Yankees Rumors: Could NYY actually trade for hottest hitter in MLB?

If the New York Yankees could suddenly come into possession of the hottest hitter in baseball, would you sign up for that?. No, not Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The other one. We’ve tried to keep our trade rumors reasonable for the past several months, targeting low-cost pitchers, fill-in outfielders, and the occasional Joey Gallo. When something hasn’t passed the smell test, we’ve dissected it and sent it to the gutter (hello, Anthony Rizzo for Gary Sanchez).
FanSided

Yankees: Jacoby Ellsbury showing up at Fenway to troll NYY was brutal

Just when you start to feel like the tides might be turning in 2021’s edition of the Yankees–Red Sox rivalry, the Sox decided to celebrate Dustin Pedroia Day at Fenway Park on Friday…and Jacoby Ellsbury showed up. He’s alive. He looks fantastic. And the Yankees need a center fielder. What...
FanSided

Yankees: Why can’t NYY hire Carlos Beltran in Aaron Boone’s place?

The Yankees clattering to around the .500 mark, unable to beat the Red Sox, Rays and Jays, has finally done it to me. I’ve gone full Joker. If Boston’s able to bring Alex Cora back without MLB blinking and AJ Hinch is allowed a “fresh start” in Detroit, then why is Carlos Beltran — the least senior of the three, still an active player when he was convicted in the court of public opinion — the only manager still blackballed? And why isn’t he already in our dugout or front office?
Ex-Yankee Jacoby Ellsbury appears at Fenway to honor Dustin Pedroia

BOSTON – To honor one of their all-time greats, the Red Sox brought in an all-time awesome Yankees takeover. Jacoby Ellsbury, wearing a Red Sox jersey, joined his Boston teammates Mike Lovell and Tim Wakefield as well as all-time Bosox greats Pedro Martinez and Luis Tient to salute Dustin Pedroia, who barely spent 2018 and 2019. He formally retired earlier this year after playing. Not last year at all.
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Emerging from season-long slump

LeMahieu went 2-for-4 in Sunday's loss to Philadelphia for his fourth multi-hit game over his past five contests. One of the most surprising early season developments for the Yankees has been LeMahieu's struggles at the plate. Through his first 56 contests, he was batting a meager .253 after posting a career-best and AL-leading .364 average in 2020. The veteran has begun to turn things around of late, however, raising his average eight points since June 8 and collecting exactly two hits in four of his five games during that span. LeMahieu's decline this season has some substance behind it -- his 16.7 percent strikeout rate is on pace for his worst mark since 2015, and his .082 ISO pales in comparison to the .226 mark he posted last season -- but there is still plenty of time for him to turn things around. Fantasy managers who used substantial draft capital to add LeMahieu to their 2021 squad may be best served to hope his recent offensive surge builds rather than to cast him off after his slow start.
Is Yankees' DJ LeMahieu returning to his consistent hitting self?

After posting insane hitting numbers the last two seasons with the Yankees, LeMahieu found himself entering June with a .262 batting average - not indicative of the reigning AL batting champion. But maybe LeMahieu is back to his old ways, creating good at-bats and swinging at the pitches he wants...
ESNY’s State of the New York Yankees: Triple plays and turnarounds

The New York Yankees turned in a strong week against two strong opponents. Triple plays might also have been involved!. One week ago, I suggested that fans should unplug from the New York Yankees. The team’s offense was frustrating and bordered on unwatchable. The pitching, no matter how good, was meaningless without run support. With Toronto and Oakland on tap, could things get any worse?
ESNY’s State of the New York Yankees: One step forward, two steps back

The New York Yankees are frustrating enough to make a fan want to unplug from baseball for a day or five. Granted, I am not one of these people. In fact, I really can’t be. Writing this weekly column for the best fans in baseball means taking in every inning, no matter how excruciating.
Yankees play the Blue Jays after Cole's strong showing

New York Yankees (35-32, third in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (33-33, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Michael King (0-3, 3.77 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Blue Jays: T.J. Zeuch (0-2, 6.75 ERA, 1.92 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup...
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees: Major takeaways from triple-play win

The New York Yankees accomplished three stats yesterday in one of the most exciting baseball season games for the Yankees. They won the game against the Oakland Athletics 2-1. In doing so, they took the series from the second-best team in baseball. Lastly, they did it dramatically with a triple play save for closer Aroldis Chapman, his 16th save of the season. Going into the series, manager Boone said we would see what we are made of. Their performance was a sign of a team living up to their projections or just a terrible tease for the Yankee faithful.
Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu glad MLB cracking down on pitchers

DJ LeMahieu didn’t directly blame his subpar season on pitchers using foreign substances. He, likewise, didn’t credit his recent surge for pitchers getting ready for MLB’s looming rule that will prohibit them from using such substances and force them to wean themselves off the “sticky stuff.”. Yet, the Yankees’ infielder...
Marty’s musings: the Yankees are perfecting the triple play in 2021

Welcome to ‘Marty’s Musings’, my weekly column of numbers summarizing the happenings in the baseball world. I am your guide for taking an analytic look at the news and notes throughout the game, and highlighting key pitching matchups. The Dbacks continue to spiral, the Yankees turn their third triple play...
New York Yankees pull off never before seen triple play [Video]

On Thursday night against the Toronto Blue Jays, the New York Yankees pulled off a feat that had never been seen in MLB history. Take a look as the Yankees, with the help of some bad base running by the Blue Jays, pull off a 1-3-6-2-5-6 triple play.