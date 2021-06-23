Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Mug Shot Gallery – June 2021

By lansing
Posted by 
Lansing Daily
Lansing Daily
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Information was supplied by law enforcement and describes recent arrests and charges. All defendants are presumed innocent. Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso was arrested for possession of marijuana, according to jail record. Cody Thomas was arrested after police say he shot and killed another man at a north Phoenix...

lansingdaily.com
Lansing Daily

Lansing Daily

Lansing, MI
277
Followers
1K+
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

LansingDaily.com is a news agency which shows all local news, sports and political news. LansingDaily.com is ran by volunteers and recently was founded in December.

 https://lansingdaily.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Fox
Person
Cody Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Mug Shot Gallery#Los Angeles Lakers#Arizona Cardinals#Chandler High School#Asu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arizona State University
News Break
Uber
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Nickelodeon
Related
Craighead County, ARKait 8

Craighead Co. Mug Shots, June 27-July 3

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The following are mug shots of individuals arrested on a variety of charges during the week of June 27-July 3 by local authorities in Craighead County. This photo gallery is updated daily. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are...
Joplin, MOdailymagazine.news

Joplin man reports being mugged walking home

Jun. 17-A 57-year-old man reported being jumped by several people who stole his phone as he was walking home Tuesday afternoon near 20th Street and Bird Avenue. Police Capt. Will Davis of the Joplin Police Department said Rodney Pfeifer told police that his assailants pushed him to the ground in the course of robbing him of his phone. Davis said Pfeifer did not require medical attention.
Washoe County, NVKOLO TV Reno

New mug released to help police dogs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County K9 Partners released its latest mug Tuesday, June 15 featuring a Washoe County police dog named Zeke. The mug shot fundraiser is designed to help pay for police dog supplies including bullet proof vests, eye wear, and vehicle equipment for police dogs in northern Nevada.
Rochester, MNPosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

Rochester Visitor Mugged Outside Downtown Hotel

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Michigan man was taken to the hospital late Monday night after being mugged in downtown Rochester. Police Capt. Casey Moilanen says the 60-year-old man was walking back to his room at the Hilton Garden Inn along South Broadway around 11:30 pm when the incident occurred.
TV & VideosTODAY.com

Teacher celebrates 35 years of teaching with Sunday TODAY Mug Shot

TODAY is now a podcast! Find out how you can listen to all four hours of the show. Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing mug shots sent in by viewers. This week, Willie gives a shoutout to Heather and Chip in Colorado; David, Lisa, Hannah and baby Carson in Michigan; Sarah in the British Virgin Islands; Michelle in California celebrating her high school graduation; Julia and Ken celebrating their anniversary in Virginia; Alice and Andy celebrating their 75th birthdays with Kate, Caroline and Drew in Kentucky; third grade teachers Stephanie and Linda at Windsor Elementary School in Illinois; and Liz in New Jersey, a teacher of 35 years, whose last class of seniors just graduated from Ridgewood High School. To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.
MLBwestplainsdailyquill.net

Skaggs' family sues Angels, 2 employees for negligence

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The family of former Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs filed lawsuits Tuesday in Texas and California charging the team and two former employees with negligence in his …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
San Antonio, TXlawfirmnewswire.com

22 Year Old Dies in Forklift Accident at Work

A 22-year-old man died in a work-related forklift accident in San Antonio in July 2019. His father filed a $1 million wrongful death lawsuit. However, the suit was not successful. The family received benefits from workers' compensation, paid out over two years. The young man died at his employer's worksite...
Los Angeles, CA22 Words

Adult Film Star Dakota Skye Found Dead at 27

Adult film star, Dakota Skye, has been found dead aged just 27. Heartbreaking news just in, the legendary adult film star, Dakota Skye, has tragically been found dead at the age of just 27. The 27-year-old was found dead by her husband in Los Angeles, believed to be in a...
Houston, TXClick2Houston.com

MUG SHOT: Man arrested, charged in fatal stabbing at northeast Houston home

Houston police have arrested and charged a suspect involved in the fatal stabbing at a northeast Houston home that left one man dead and another injured. Oscar Garcia, 26, was arrested without incident and is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 179th State District Court, according to a news release from the Houston Police Department.
Louisiana Statefreightwaves.com

2 more enter guilty pleas in Louisiana staged accident scheme

With two more defendants entering guilty pleas, the number of participants in the Louisiana staged accident scam who have taken that step continues to climb, but with a distinct absence of one type of occupation. That occupation is attorney. By FreightWaves’ count, there have now been at least 15 guilty...
Westminster, CAPosted by
KFI AM 640

Woman Convicted of Killing Husband in Westminster

SANTA ANA (CNS) - A woman was convicted today of conspiring with her boyfriend to kill her husband in Westminster. Olga Vasquez-Collazos, 44, was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy, but jurors, who deliberated for just a few hours, rejected a special circumstances allegation of murder for financial gain that would have mandated a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.