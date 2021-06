In today’s NHL rumors rundown, one scribe notes the New York Rangers would be interested in Mark Scheifele, but would he actually be available? The Edmonton Oilers are negotiating with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins again, but could they run into a similar situation the Carolina Hurricanes have? The Toronto Maple Leafs could be interested in a depth forward out of Montreal. Finally, the Boston Bruins and Taylor Hall have expressed mutual interest in a return, while David Krejci’s future is a bit more uncertain.