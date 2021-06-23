BlackInAstro Experiences: Dakotah Tyler

Author’s note: This piece references harassment and other potentially uncomfortable experiences. Yesterday, I discussed just a handful of the challenges and inequities facing queer astronomers, including harassment, persistent deadnaming, and inadequate support in an area even one ally can make an enormous difference. There’s a lot to be justifiably cynical about, but some of the 14 astronomers I interviewed expressed hope that the field can move past the troubles of the present and into a more inclusive future. Dr. Kaitlin Rasmussen, a postdoc at the University of Michigan, says, “I really think that in 20, maybe even 10 years, we will have the changes that I’m hoping for.” What are these changes? What shifts will we have to make to ensure that LGBTQ+ astronomers feel safe and welcome in their field? That’s today’s topic, and it starts with assembling the right group of people to lead the charge.