BlackInAstro Experiences: Caprice Phillips

What, just what is puce? Is puce a color? Yes puce is a color. What else could puce be?. The word puce just popped into my head as I was thinking about painting stuff. It’s one of those words that just come and go without me really ever learning about it. OK without me wanting to learn about it. I like to learn but I have limited time and space to learn more so I have begun to pick and choose what I want to spend time on. But puce? Do I want to use a spare brain cell to learn of puce? Apparently so because the word would not leave my pea pickin’ brain until I checked it out.