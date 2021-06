WASHINGTON (SBG) —The Delta variant originally identified in India is now being labeled by the CDC as a variant of concern. But how concerned should we be?. “If you are fully vaccinated, then just like all the previous variants, you’re protected. This variant seems to be more contagious and if you catch it then you’re more likely to get seriously ill, but if you’re fully vaccinated then you really don't need to worry,” said Dr. Jeffrey Singer to the national Desk’s James Rosen.