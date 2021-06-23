Cancel
West Valley man 'obsessed' with owner of massage business charged with starting $2M fire

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalt Lake firefighters respond to a fire at an office building in Sugar House on Sunday, June 13, 2021. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News) — SALT LAKE CITY — Prosecutors say a West Valley man obsessed with the owner of a massage parlor who has a history of stalking the owner of a second massage business in the same complex intentionally started a fire that burned down both businesses and more than 20 others.

