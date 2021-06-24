Cancel
Family Relationships

Henry Golding Is Absolutely Adorable Talking About Being A Dad

fangirlish.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan we all talk about how cute and adorable Henry Golding is as a Dad. Like he’s so damn adorable already, but him as a Dad is just the chef’s kiss. He is such a proud Dad and we love it. He was on Ellen DeGeneres and was talking about being a Dad and about when his daughter was born.

