Henry Golding Is Absolutely Adorable Talking About Being A Dad

The upcoming G.I. Joe spin-off Snake Eyes will be the first film in the proposed Hasbro Cinematic Universe. Directed by Robert Schwentke, the film is set to be a reboot of the G.I. Joe film series, and will also serve as an origin story for the obvious title character, Snake Eyes. The Snake Eyes character will not be played Ray Park (as seen in the previous G.I Joe films), but instead the film will feature Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians, The Gentlemen) starring as the beloved assassin for the very first time. The film will also star Andrew Koji, Ursula Corbero, Samara Weaving, Haruka Abe, Takehiro Hira, and Iko Uwais. The new poster, which you can check out below, features the assassin wearing his mask with a city street in the background.