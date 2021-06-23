Cancel
Cherokee County, OK

Man dead following domestic disturbance, exchange of gunfire with deputies, in Cherokee County

By From Staff Reports
Tulsa World
 6 days ago

A man involved in a domestic disturbance was found dead after an exchange of gunfire with Cherokee County deputies in which authorities said no one was struck. Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies had responded to a domestic violence call in the 19500 block of West Cookson Bend Road in Cookson about 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.

tulsaworld.com
