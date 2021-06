KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man was arrested Friday on false imprisonment charges after police said he blocked a woman from leaving in her car on Tuesday in downtown Knoxville. Police said Tylar Johnson, 28, pulled up to a woman while she was with coworkers around the Old City area in downtown Knoxville. As she tried to get into her car, police said Johnson pulled up next to the driver's side door and asked her "if she wanted money."