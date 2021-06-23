Lightning Poker brings rapid bonus wins

In the last year or so, I've spotlighted a couple of creative video poker games devised by independent developer Tim Nottke through his company, Realize Gaming. One is MultiDraw Poker, and we're going to be seeing a lot of that in the coming months through a distribution deal. In that one, a MultiCard symbol can trigger extra cards, hands and multipliers. The other is Trade N' Place Poker, where you have the chance to pick a card to swap for a known replacement card.