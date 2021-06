Jackson Browne detailed an “Evening With” Tour. The tour gets underway on the East Coast in August and runs through September out West. Browne’s “Evening With” Tour comes in support of his upcoming album, Downhill From Everywhere, and will feature the legendary singer-songwriter and his full band. After the summer leg of his tour with James Taylor, Browne’s “Evening With” dates begin on August 8 in Mashantucket, Connecticut and pick back up on September 5 in Santa Barbara ahead of additional California stops in Paso Robles and Napa.