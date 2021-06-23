Cancel
Rockingham, NC

Family grateful for hero’s actions

By Matthew Sasser Staff Writer
Barbara Dumas, Katina Burch, Temus Terry, Shelia Graham and Vernon McKinnon (center with balloons) celebrating the man who helped Barbara Terry.

ROCKINGHAM — An off-duty member of the Rockingham Fire Department became a hero to a family last Friday.

After shopping at the Walmart on East Broad Avenue, siblings Temus Terry and Barbara Dumas noticed that their mother, Barbara Terry, wasn’t feeling that well.

The mother, who is 67, collapsed on their way to the car. Barbara began yelling for help.

Vernon McKinnon, who has spent 33 years with the RFD and has 25 years of experience as an EMT, heard the shouts as he was getting into his car with his wife, Lynn.

“Immediately, he ran over to us and started CPR,” Dumas said. “He did not stop CPR until EMS got there.”

CPR was performed for about 10 minutes. Vernon said his wife was checking her pulse while he was doing compressions. For either two or three times, they were unable to locate a pulse in the process of doing CPR.

Once EMS arrived, their mother was placed on a stretcher and shocked about five times.

She was taken to FirstHealth Moore Regional Health, where the siblings learned how important McKinnon’s swift action was.

“They still had her at about 5% chance of survival after being in cardiac arrest,” Dumas said. “[Doctors] said if it wasn’t for Vernon starting CPR immediately like he done, she would have been braindead. God had him there at the right place at the right time.”

Ms. Terry is recovering from the incident at the hospital as of Wednesday and is well.

“We just knew he was a hero in our eyes,” Temus said. “It it wasn’t for him, we know for sure that she wouldn’t be here today.”

McKinnon said that training is so important for these sort of situations.

“If you have the opportunity to take a CPR class take it,” McKinnon said. “If you are instructed to do it, listen, pay attention in class, and you could save someone’s life.”

The siblings both said they and all of their other siblings are grateful for McKinnon and everybody who helped their mother that day.

“By far, it’s about the best Father’s Day Gift that I could ever ask for,” Temus said.

Suspect in shooting turns self in

ROCKINGHAM — One of three suspects in a shooting that took place on June 18 turned himself into the Richmond County Sheriff's Office on Monday. Shaquan Hykeem Chambers, 23, of Safie 5th Street in Rockingham is charged with one felony count each of attempted first degree murder, going armed to the terror of the public, and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle. He is held at the Richmond County Jail under a $1,000,000 secure bond.
Brian Bloom | Tell us about the angels in your life

I don't remember their names, only their actions. I cannot recall their physical features, but I will never forget the ramifications of their deeds. They were neighbors and strangers, they were young and some were in the twilight of their life. They spanned the socio-economic scale, from the wealthy to those who gave despite how little they had.
Habitat volunteer earns affordable home

Aurilla Shaw and her family at their dedication in Rockingham last week. Photo contributed by Habitat for Humanity of the NC Sandhills. Amie Fraley and Amber Baldwin welcoming audience members to the dedication on Facebook Live. Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal. Gifts for the housewarming. Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal.