Family grateful for hero’s actions

Barbara Dumas, Katina Burch, Temus Terry, Shelia Graham and Vernon McKinnon (center with balloons) celebrating the man who helped Barbara Terry.

ROCKINGHAM — An off-duty member of the Rockingham Fire Department became a hero to a family last Friday.

After shopping at the Walmart on East Broad Avenue, siblings Temus Terry and Barbara Dumas noticed that their mother, Barbara Terry, wasn’t feeling that well.

The mother, who is 67, collapsed on their way to the car. Barbara began yelling for help.

Vernon McKinnon, who has spent 33 years with the RFD and has 25 years of experience as an EMT, heard the shouts as he was getting into his car with his wife, Lynn.

“Immediately, he ran over to us and started CPR,” Dumas said. “He did not stop CPR until EMS got there.”

CPR was performed for about 10 minutes. Vernon said his wife was checking her pulse while he was doing compressions. For either two or three times, they were unable to locate a pulse in the process of doing CPR.

Once EMS arrived, their mother was placed on a stretcher and shocked about five times.

She was taken to FirstHealth Moore Regional Health, where the siblings learned how important McKinnon’s swift action was.

“They still had her at about 5% chance of survival after being in cardiac arrest,” Dumas said. “[Doctors] said if it wasn’t for Vernon starting CPR immediately like he done, she would have been braindead. God had him there at the right place at the right time.”

Ms. Terry is recovering from the incident at the hospital as of Wednesday and is well.

“We just knew he was a hero in our eyes,” Temus said. “It it wasn’t for him, we know for sure that she wouldn’t be here today.”

McKinnon said that training is so important for these sort of situations.

“If you have the opportunity to take a CPR class take it,” McKinnon said. “If you are instructed to do it, listen, pay attention in class, and you could save someone’s life.”

The siblings both said they and all of their other siblings are grateful for McKinnon and everybody who helped their mother that day.

“By far, it’s about the best Father’s Day Gift that I could ever ask for,” Temus said.