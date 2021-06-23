Report: CA governor overstated fire prevention work

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Capital Public Radio investigation says California Gov. Gavin Newsom vastly overstated wildfire prevention work completed by his administration.

The radio station reported Wednesday that state fire officials treated less than 18 of the 140 square miles Newsom touted as priority projects in 2019.

The report also says the state's fuel reduction efforts and wildfire prevention funding fell in 2020. The governor's office did not respond to requests for comment.

The state's top fire official says he takes responsibility for the governor sharing inaccurate information.

Newsom took office in 2019, months after the deadliest fire in state history and as the state sees drier and hotter weather.