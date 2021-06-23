Cancel
Omaha, NE

Hydrant parties underway in Omaha as summer kicks into gear

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
 6 days ago
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - A decades-long celebration continues in Omaha this summer, giving kids a chance to beat the summer heat.

Hydrant parties are underway across the city. 3 News Now caught video of some of the fun at 137th and Atwood Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

The City of Omaha Parks and Recreation Department hosts the parties. The Omaha Fire Department partners with them and attends when they are available.

"We're taking advantage of reaching out to Mom, to Dad, and also talk a little bit about fire safety,” said Sergio Robles with the Omaha Fire Department. “And since we have the fire engine out here, we have the opportunity to talk to the fire captain and his crew about fire safety as well. Take advantage of it.”

Parties are held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week until July 30.

You can find a list of neighborhoods on Omaha's city website.

