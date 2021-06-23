Cancel
EA confirms Battlefield 2042 will use bots to help fill its 128-player servers

By Sean Hollister
The Verge
 6 days ago

Battlefield 2042, coming this fall, will offer the series’ largest skirmishes yet; its “All-Out Warfare” modes can fit 128 simultaneous players in a single match on PS5, Xbox Series X and PC. But you won’t always have 128 humans in each match — EA will be backfilling those servers with bots to keep games populated, the company confirms to The Verge, and there’s currently no plan to let you turn that off.

www.theverge.com
