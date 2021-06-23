Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Macaluso Sisters wins Best Film and Best Director at the Nastri d’Argento awards

By Vittoria Scarpa
cineuropa.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article[ + ] reigned triumphant at the 75th edition of the Nastri d’Argento awards, whose winners are voted upon by the Italian film journalists of the SNGCI and whose annual prize-giving ceremony took place last night, in person, at Rome’s National Museum of 21st Century Arts (MAXXI). Already armed with multiple awards from the 77th Venice Film Festival, Emma Dante’s movie scooped five trophies in all, for best film, director, production, editing and sound.

cineuropa.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Florian Zeller
Person
Laura Pausini
Person
Elio Germano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Film#Film Award#Best Director#Best Actor#Italian#Sngci#National Museum Of#Il Buco#The Macaluso Sisters#Minimum Fax Media#The Nino Manfredi Prize#Nastri Awards#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviescineuropa.org

Collective receives the Gopo Award for Best Film

After receiving Romania’s first Academy Award nomination, Alexander Nanau’s documentary Collective. (Romania/Luxembourg) has triumphed at the 15th edition of the Gopo Awards, organised outdoors on Tuesday evening. Nanau also won the Best Director trophy and, together with Dana Bunescu and George Cragg, the Best Editing Award. Radu Ciorniciuc’s well-travelled documentary...
Moviescineuropa.org

Ravine crowned with the Award for Best Hungarian Feature Film

Handed out at the closing ceremony of the brand-new Hungarian Motion Picture Festival (see the news), the Hungarian Motion Picture Awards, given to the best Hungarian productions of the year, singled out Ravine, the feature debut by Balázs Krasznahorkai, as the big winner. The story, written by the director himself, revolves around Hungarian obstetrician Bálint Grassai, who left his native village in Maramures, Romania, many years ago to attend medical school in Budapest. He also left behind a son whom he never met, the result of a short affair with a local woman. At Easter, when Bálint returns to bury his father, he is forced to decide the fate of his abandoned son. Simon is now a self-destructive and rebellious 17-year-old, beholden to local gang leader Dumitru. On the cusp of becoming a father again, Bálint is wrenched back into the stark and unforgiving world he left behind. Production duties on Ravine were handled by Pipacs Film and AGA Media. Its international sales are handled by the Hungarian National Film Institute.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

The Best Films of 2021 (So Far)

As the film industry attempts to regain its footing from a tumultuous year, it seems many of our most-anticipated (some long-delayed) titles will be arriving in the back half of 2021. But the midway point still has plenty to recommend. As we do each year, we’ve rounded up our favorite films thus far.
Oklahoma StateOklahoma Daily

OU professor's 'Sakthi Vibrations' documentary awarded 'Best Oklahoma Feature Award' in deadCenter Film Festival

An OU professor of ethnomusicology received the “Best Oklahoma Feature Award” from the deadCenter Film Festival for her documentary "Sakthi Vibrations." Zoe Sherinian, who is also the School of Music’s chair of the Division of Musicology, Ethnomusicology and Music in general studies, said her documentary focuses on the unique model used by the Sakthi Folk Cultural Centre for Dalit women's development. Sherinian said Dalit is an anti-caste word used to describe individuals who the caste system has designated as untouchables.
Moviesranker.com

The Best Coen Brothers Films

What are the best Coen brothers films? This is a list that you can help rank of all the films made by the ever-brilliant Coen brothers, Joel and Ethan. Vote for your favorites or really affect the order by ranking and posting your own list with the "re-rank this list your way" button. And of course, if for some reason you didn't like a particular Coen brothers movie, feel free to vote it down, but know that many of their films are considered among the best movies of all time.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Salma Hayek looks gorgeous in backstage bathrobe photo ahead of exciting celebration

Salma Hayek is one of the many celebrities that are counting down the days until one of showbiz's most celebratory events of the year – Cannes Film Festival. The Frida actress has a loyal glam squad who will be on hand to ensure she looks her best on the red carpet, and ahead of the event, her hairstylist Jennifer Yepez shared an incredible backstage photo of Salma getting ready at Cannes several years ago.
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

George Jung, Inspiration Behind Movie ‘Blow,’ Cause of Death Released

On May 5, George Jung, the inspiration for the popular movie “Blow” starring Johnny Depp, passed away at the age of 78. Jung was an infamous cocaine smuggler who spent 20 years in prison because he ran drugs for the Medellin Cartel back in the 1970s and ’80s. His code name was “Boston George” and he was responsible for helping the drug lord Pablo Escobar touch down massive planes full of coke into the U.S.
CelebritiesPopculture

How Burt Reynolds Spent His Final Night Alive

Burt Reynolds died happy, according to Quentin Tarantino, who cast the legendary actor in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Reynolds was supposed to play the part eventually filled by Bruce Dern, but Reynolds died just before Tarantino was set to film his scenes. Reynolds died from a heart attack in Jupiter, Florida in September 2018 at age 82.
CelebritiesAnime News Network

TV Actress, Voice Actress Philece Sampler Passes Away

Actor Nelson Aspen reported on Friday that television actress and voice actress Philece Sampler passed away due to a heart attack. She was 67. In anime, Sampler is best known for voicing Mimi Tachikawa in almost every Digimon production from the first Digimon Adventure television anime in 1999 to the Digimon Adventure tri. films from 2015 to 2018. She also played Cody Hida and Koromon in several Digimon projects.
Moviescineuropa.org

The Restless headlining for Luxbox in Cannes

After a very active online EFM in the wake of Natural Light [ + ] from Hungarian Dénes Nagy (Directing Silver Bear in Berlin) and Moon, 66 Questions. from Greek filmmaker Jacqueline Lentzou (discovered at Encounters), the French international sales company Luxbox directed by Fiorella Moretti and Hédi Zardi will appear well armed at the Marché du Film (from 6 to 15 July) at the 74th Cannes Film Festival.

Comments / 0

Community Policy