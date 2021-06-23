The Macaluso Sisters wins Best Film and Best Director at the Nastri d’Argento awards
reigned triumphant at the 75th edition of the Nastri d'Argento awards, whose winners are voted upon by the Italian film journalists of the SNGCI and whose annual prize-giving ceremony took place last night, in person, at Rome's National Museum of 21st Century Arts (MAXXI). Already armed with multiple awards from the 77th Venice Film Festival, Emma Dante's movie scooped five trophies in all, for best film, director, production, editing and sound.