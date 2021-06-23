Cancel
Indie Sales sees six of its films selected for Cannes

By Fabien Lemercier
cineuropa.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a wonderful line-up for by the French international sales agent Indie Sales, who are already in action at the Pre-Cannes Screenings (unfolding online from 21 to 25 June) organised by the Marché du Film (whose physical version will unspool from 6 – 15 July, as part of the 74th Cannes Film Festival). The team led by Nicolas Eschbach (who is flanked by Florencia Gil and Simon Gabriele) is notably selling an impressive contingent of six films selected for the Cannes showcase: three gracing the Official Selection, one in the Directors’ Fortnight and two in the Critics’ Week line-up.

cineuropa.org
