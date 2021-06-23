Indie Sales sees six of its films selected for Cannes

"This is their story." ScreenDaily has released an early festival promo trailer for a film premiering at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in the Director' Fortnight sidebar section. This Iraq-Italy-Kuwait co-production is a film about an Iraqi refugee chased through the wilderness by "migrant hunters" on a border in Europe. Adam Ali stars as Kamal, a migrant trying to get to Europe. At the border between Turkey and Bulgaria, local mercenaries are ruthlessly hunting down migrants. Alone in the forest, Kamal has three days to escape. The cast includes Svetlana Yantcheva, Pietro Ciciriello, Gassid Mohammed, Mohamed Zouaoui, and Erfan Rashid. My first impression is that this looks like that jaw-dropping Holocaust film Son of Saul, but for refugees trying to make it safely into Europe. I definitely need to watch this - it looks intense as hell.