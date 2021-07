FORT COVINGTON — Tahnaokata Elijah didn’t want to play lacrosse. He refused to — unless the bribe was right. Some ice cream here, or a video game there. Elijah always struck a deal with his parents, who wanted him to play. They knew he had to. It’s more than a game for members of the Mohawk Tribe in Akwesasne, and Elijah hadn’t learned the lesson yet.