The Fort Bend ISD board of trustees unanimously approved an updated calendar for its superintendent search during its June 15 meeting. Under the recently approved timeline, search firm Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates will notify the board of the top five or six candidates Aug. 4. Then, the first round of interviews—which will be conducted virtually—will be held Aug. 9-11. From there, the board is scheduled to meet for a second round of discussions Aug. 17-20, this time in person, with the top three candidates. In addition to an interview, the second round will include lunch, a driving tour of the district and dinner with each candidate, according to an itinerary presented by HYA.