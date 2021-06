LOS ANGELES (AP) — It will be the Los Angeles Clippers taking on the Phoenix Suns in the NBA’s Western Conference finals. Los Angeles downed Utah 131-119 last night to advance to a conference final for the first time in the franchise’s 51-year history. The Clippers posted the largest comeback victory by a team in a series-clinching win over the last 25 seasons and became the first team in NBA history to rally from a pair of 2-0 series deficits in the same postseason. The Western finals start tomorrow in Phoenix.