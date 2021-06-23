Art Film Fest celebrates the centenary of the first feature-length Slovak film

Handed out at the closing ceremony of the brand-new Hungarian Motion Picture Festival (see the news), the Hungarian Motion Picture Awards, given to the best Hungarian productions of the year, singled out Ravine, the feature debut by Balázs Krasznahorkai, as the big winner. The story, written by the director himself, revolves around Hungarian obstetrician Bálint Grassai, who left his native village in Maramures, Romania, many years ago to attend medical school in Budapest. He also left behind a son whom he never met, the result of a short affair with a local woman. At Easter, when Bálint returns to bury his father, he is forced to decide the fate of his abandoned son. Simon is now a self-destructive and rebellious 17-year-old, beholden to local gang leader Dumitru. On the cusp of becoming a father again, Bálint is wrenched back into the stark and unforgiving world he left behind. Production duties on Ravine were handled by Pipacs Film and AGA Media. Its international sales are handled by the Hungarian National Film Institute.