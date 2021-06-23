Art Film Fest celebrates the centenary of the first feature-length Slovak film
The longest-running Slovak film gathering, Art Film Fest, returns today after a year-long hiatus prompted by the outbreak of the pandemic. “The situation does not yet allow us to return to the original model of the festival, but the preparation of a ‘chamber’ version is a creative challenge, which we take very seriously. The quality of the programme remains our number-one priority,” says Peter Nagel, the festival’s artistic director. The international competition will welcome feature debuts and sophomore films from emerging talents, including Suzanne Lindon’s Spring Blossom.cineuropa.org